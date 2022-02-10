Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's oldest son and the heir to the crown, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office tweeted Thursday.

Clarence House tweeted Thursday morning that the 73-year-old Charles would not be able to attend a scheduled event in Winchester, England, but "will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

The tweet added that Charles is self-isolating.

According to the BBC, this marks the second time that Charles has contracted the virus. He first caught COVID-19 in March 2020, weeks after its arrival in the U.K. Both Charles and his wife, Camilla, are vaccinated and have been vocal in encouraging Britons to seek out booster shots.

According to People, Charles and his wife Camilla attended a red carpet event reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at London's British Museum on Wednesday evening. It was the first time the pair had been seen publicly since Queen Elizabeth announced her desire for Camilla to take the title of Queen when Charles assumes the throne.

