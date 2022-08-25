Engine catches fire on plane bound for LA

A Viva Aerobus flight from Guadalajara to Los Angeles was forced to turn around after one of its engines began catching fire.

A video posted on social media shows the plane in midair as sparks flew out of the engine Tuesday night.

The plane had reportedly just taken off from the Guadalajara airport when passengers alerted the crews about the fire.

A statement from the airline said sparks were due to "friction of metals." The airline added that the pilots never lost control of the aircraft.

The plane safely landed in Guadalajara.

The airline is investigating what caused the engine to malfunction.