10-year-old boy critically injured in sledding accident in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a sledding accident in Kentucky.

Brian Parsley said, "He's one that don't give up. So we're truly counting on that inside him to pull him through this."

A "little fighter" who always "smiled" is how his parents described Coleton Parsley.

Heather Parsley said, "Just a fun day for him, had turned into a tragedy. It's going to change all of our lives forever."

On January 13, Coleton was on a sledding tube with a friend that was being pulled behind an ATV.

They hit a mound, went off the trail, striking a utility pole according to his parents. The incident happened on a family farm in Smiths Grove, KY.

Parsley said, "He was sitting in it backward, he wasn't facing the driver of the ATV. So I don't really think he saw it coming. And it hit the left back of his head and it caused about a palm size skull fracture." The driver of the ATV was a firefighter who sprung into action.



Parsley said, "As I went over the hill, I seen them administering CPR on him. So then I knew we had something very serious to deal with."

Coleton was air lifted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Parsley said, "I'm hanging on to the hope that I know that God has seen him. We're at day 9 now and he still hasn't woke up."

After their story went viral, the Parsleys want to warn other parents about the risks of sledding.

Parsley said, "You never think it will happen. But it can happen. I would say to anyone out there. It's definitely a danger."

Coleton is suffering from a traumatic brain injury, a broken pelvis, and several more broken bones.

The Parsleys are asking for prayers during this time.

Parsley said "I feel the strength of people praying for him."

They want to thank the community for the outpouring of support as well.

A family friend started a You Caring Page to help the family at this time.

In all, Vanderbilt University Medical Center treated 15 sledding patients who suffered injuries between January 12 and January 17.