Florida school shooting suspect named as Nicolas Cruz
Law enforcement officials have named the suspect from Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida as Nicolas Cruz, the Associated Press reported. Cruz was arrested nearly one hour Wednesday's massacre began, according to the Broward County Sheriff.
Cruz was said to have been a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Cruz was caught in a nearby town, and was taken to a hospital after being caught.
As of Wednesday evening, there have been 14 reported injuries, and multiple fatalities, the Broward County Sheriff said in a press conference.
According to the Miami Herald, the ex-student is 19 years old, and had been flagged as a threat, one teacher told the paper.
“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told the Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”