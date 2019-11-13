PITTSBURGH, Penn. – Fred Rogers was known for his unwavering kindness, so a hospital in Pennsylvania decided to honor him in a special way on World Kindness Day.

Wednesday, the staff at Allegheny Health Network dressed their newborns up as the star of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

In adorable photos shared by the hospital system, babies are seen sporting Rogers’ signature red cardigans and ties.

WQED, the PBS station that produced “Mister Rogers,” also dubbed Wednesday Cardigan Day as a nod to Rogers’ favorite sweater.

The TV station is encouraging the public to express their kindness by wearing a cardigan sweater in the spirit of Rogers.