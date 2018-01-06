HP recalls 50K lithium-ion laptop batteries that could overheat, catch fire

Hewlett Packard has announced a worldwide voluntary safety recall and replacement program for lithium-ion batteries in certain notebook computers and mobile workstations because they could overheat and pose a fire and burn hazard to customers.

The recall is for the battery, not the entire device.

The affected batteries were sold between December 2015 and December 2017 and were in the following devices:

HP Probook 640 G2

HP HP ProBook 645 G2

HP ProBook 650 G2

HP ProBook 655 G2

HP ZBook 17 G3

HP ZBook Studio G3

HP HP x360 310 G2

HP Pavilion x360

HP ENVY m6

HP 11 Notebook PC

HP ProBook 640 G3

HP ProBook 645 G3

HP ProBook 650 G3

HP ProBook 655 G3

HP ZBook 17 G4

Consumers can run HP's Validation Utility software to determine if their battery is one of the ones that has been recalled.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or provided as replacements at HP authorized service providers.

HP says consumers with affected batteries should place their device in "Battery Safety Mode" so your device can be safely used without the battery by connecting it to any HP power adapter.

The company is offering battery replacement services through any authorized technician at no cost to the consumer.