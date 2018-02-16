Jeffrey Tambor not returning for Season 5 of 'Transparent'

Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning for the next season of "Transparent," Amazon Studios tells CNN.

Tambor, who was the series lead, had previously indicated he might not return to the critically acclaimed show, after harassment allegations were made against him.

The actor has said the allegations against him were "simply and utterly untrue."

In a statement released late Thursday, Tambor said he was "profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me."

He also accused Amazon of conducting an investigation that was "was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."

Tambor, 73, first faced allegations in November, spurring an investigation by Amazon.

One of his accusers is his former assistant Van Barnes, who claimed Tambor "made lewd, sexually suggestive and unwelcome remarks to her on a number of occasions," according to Deadline, which first reported the allegations.

In a statement posted to social media in November, "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette accused Tambor of making sexual advances and comments toward her.

In a statement obtained by CNN on Thursday, "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway praised Lysette and Barnes, "whose courage in speaking out about their experience on 'Transparent' is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires."

"We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for 'Transparent' since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community," she said. "We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family."

Tambor has played Maura Pfefferman, a father who comes out as transgender to his wife and children, since 2014.

The show was renewed for a fifth season in August, but Tambor's future on the show remained in question.

In its first four seasons, "Transparent" earned praise for lifting the visibility of the transgender community. It has also raked in a number of awards for Amazon, including the Golden Globe for best TV comedy or musical in 2015 and a number of awards for Tambor.

In a statement in November, Tambor said playing his character on "Transparent" "has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life."