Lawmakers prepare to investigate Chinese spy balloon

House members are expected to be further briefed on the morning of Feb. 9 regarding the Chinese spy balloon tracked floating across the United States.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has urged that House members be briefed on the situation.

Republicans have been mulling over the idea of introducing a resolution that would condemn China over the balloon and past balloons that flew over the United States.

The Biden administration's response to the latest detected Chinese balloon and its decision to hesitate before shooting it down after it began departing U.S. airspace and flew over the Atlantic is also under scrutiny.

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that lawmakers were “working on legislation right now."

“We're still gathering more facts, working through that process,” he said.

“We may have a piece of legislation but it's not finalized,” Scalise said.