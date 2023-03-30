Grand jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

While the exact charges in the indictment were not entirely clear by Thursday afternoon, what is known is that the case stems from alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress.

A felony indictment was sealed and filed by the Manhattan district attorney's office, and is expected to be announced within days, The New York Times reported.

"Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done," Trump said in a statement Thursday.

It was not clear how Trump would be brought in to face charges or if he would be arrested.

The Associated Press reported that Trump's lawyers informed him of the indictment, adding that they would "vigorously" fight the charges.

Trump suggested he knew criminal charges were coming. Trump said on his Truth social media account earlier this month that he believed he would be arrested. Trump also called on his supporters to protest the arrest.

Bragg’s office has been investigating payments allegedly made by Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels. It was revealed that Daniels received a payment from Trump through Cohen to remain quiet about their relationship in the leadup to the 2016 election.

Cohen told Scripps News in a text, "I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence, as provided by the due process clause. However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law, not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter, but rather just the beginning."

Recently, Daniels and her attorney Clark Brewster confirmed on Twitter that she met with prosecutors at the request of Bragg’s office.

In a statement on Thursday, he said, "The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law."

The indictment comes as Trump is launching his 2024 election bid.

Trump is also battling several other ongoing investigations, including a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. He is also being investigated in Georgia for pressuring election officials to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's full statement: