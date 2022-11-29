Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Minnesota fisherman rescued after ice separated from shoreline

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 10.55.21 AM.png
Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office
Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 10.55.21 AM.png
Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 13:28:32-05

Authorities in northern Minnesota pulled off a harrowing rescue.

Approximately 200 fishermen were stuck on Upper Red Lake on Monday after a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said when officers responded to calls for help, there were up to 30 yards of separation between the mainland and the ice.

Officials brought in a drone to help assess the situation. They found an area where a temporary bridge could be erected.

The fisherman, some of whom didn't know the ice had separated, were escorted to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Officials warn people about going onto the ice this early in the season as it can be "very unpredictable."

"Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice," Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap