New study shows college costs create "Boomerang Generation"

BALTIMORE, Md. - More college students are coming back home, trying to save money and pay off debt.

The findings from a Junior Achievement study have parents shocked and concerned, and JA jumping into action.

Leith Walk Elementary Middle School is one on JA's roster to visit and talk with, and the students are very aware of what it takes to be financially independent.

Walking around Mr. Jason Peinert's 7th grade class, you hear students discussing their futures, "you should always have a plan b," one boy said. "I want to like have my own house, my own property, I don't want to be bossed around by my mom," Imeah Curbean, 13, said, smiling.

Here they plan a path from education to a career that will support them in the future.

"My kids go through simulations with check registers, as well as understanding opportunity cost," Mr. Peinert said they also write essays on saving money for the future.

During the group discussion, one student echoed the sentiment, saying you wouldn't want to make decisions that put you in a corner. One of the big decisions, how to achieve higher education

JA's new study on financial literacy shows 75% of teens are worried about paying for college.

The next finding was disturbing, "only half of the kids said that they wanted to become independently financial from their parents," Senior Vice President Kim Fabian of the Central Maryland Junior Achievement Chapter said.

Students told them, they understand the financial strains of paying for college and, for many, the reality after graduating is to move back home to save money and pay off debt, earning the nickname "Boomerang Generation".

"What we find works the best is when kids are actually doing things that will relate to what they'll be doing in the real world, so we try to create experiences while they're still in school that will help them learn those skills like communication, teamwork, how to be on time for things, what questions they should be asking, how to do a good job interview," Fabian said real world experience is key.

Junior Achievement has a list of schools and programs on their website to get involved in. Fabian says they hope this education will help future generations to become financially independent.

