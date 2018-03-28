Ohio fertility clinic malfunction: Doctor over OB-GYN department discusses incident

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 11:49AM CDT expiring March 29 at 3:49PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 10:00AM CDT expiring March 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Breathitt, Johnson, Magoffin

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 10:00AM CDT expiring March 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Wolfe

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 9:04AM CDT expiring March 30 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:47AM CDT expiring March 29 at 8:46AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:47AM CDT expiring March 29 at 8:46AM CDT in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 8:38AM CDT expiring March 30 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 3:20AM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 3:20AM CDT expiring March 29 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Hardin, McNairy

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 2:16AM CDT expiring March 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Wolfe

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 1:56AM CDT expiring March 29 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren, Washington, Woodford

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 1:51AM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 1:25AM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg

Flood Advisory issued March 27 at 9:46PM CDT expiring April 3 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued March 27 at 9:46PM CDT expiring April 3 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton