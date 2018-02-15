Parkland shooting suspect booked at Florida jail

5:57 AM, Feb 15, 2018
3 mins ago

Photo of Nikolas Cruz.

Picture by Broward County Sheriff's Office

Nikolas Cruz has been booked into jail Thursday morning after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a mass shooting at a South Florida high school. 

Cruz, 19, was taken to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale after being questioned for hours by authorities on Wednesday. 

The shooting resulted in 17 deaths as gunfire hit Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. 

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that "neighbors and classmates" knew he was a big problem." 

 

