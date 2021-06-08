Rebekah Jones reportedly banned from Twitter for 'platform manipulation'

Former State of Florida public health employee Rebekah Jones has reportedly been permanently suspended from Twitter.

According to the Miami Herald, the ban occurred Monday after Jones posted a link to a story by the newspaper about the raid on her home in 2020.

The newspaper and the Washington Post reported that the social media company suspended her account because she violated their rules against “spam and platform manipulation."

According to Twitter, platform manipulation is "using Twitter to engage in bulk, aggressive, or deceptive activity that misleads others and/or disrupts their experience."

According to the Herald, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's press secretary Christina Pushaw called the suspension 'long overdue."

Jones, who created the state’s original COVID-19 informational dashboard, was fired back in May 2020 "for refusing to manipulate data," USA Today reported.

After her firing, she created her own data portal and accused the state of mismanaging the pandemic, the Post reported.

In December, police raided her home.

Hours after news broke that Twitter banned Jones from its platform, she announced that she was running against Rep. Matt Gaetz.

He is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly paying an underage girl for sex.