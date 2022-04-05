Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Second suspect arrested in connection to deadly Sacramento shooting

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 09:34:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Sacramento have made a second arrest in connection to the mass shooting that left six people dead.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Smiley Martin.

He was found at the scene early Sunday morning with serious injuries, then taken to a hospital where he was identified as a person of interest.

Sacramento police said Martin is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody.

Martin is still in the hospital.

His brother, Dandrae Martin, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault and illegal firearm possession.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Sacramento County District attorney Anne Marie Schubert believes more people will be taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the shooting that also left 12 people injured after several people opened fire in Sacramento’s downtown area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap