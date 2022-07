The popular social media outlet Twitter experienced an outage early Thursday morning, with users across the US reporting a lack of service.

According to Down Detector, more than 27,000 users reported an outage in the 8 a.m. ET hour. As of 8:35 a.m. ET, service had not been restored.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, Twitter had not confirmed the outage nor given an explanation for the outage.