Underwater treasure discovered near the Bahamas

The Bahamas Maritime Museum<br/>
Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:58:07-04

A buried treasure has been recovered after centuries underwater.

Explorers found numerous artifacts from the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas.

The nearly 900-ton Spanish ship sunk after it collided with one of the boats from its fleet and crashed into a coral reef near the Bahamas in 1656.

The ship had been carrying a lot of cargo when it went under. The recent discovery, made possible by sonar and magnetometers, includes coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to knights who fared the sea.

These items are will be displayed later this month at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum.

Researchers also say they will work with experts to try to figure out how the ship met its fate.

