University of Idaho students return to campus for first time following arrest of murder suspect

Ted S. Warren/AP
A sign that reads "Vandal Strong," with the image of four birds flying away from it, is shown Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, on a video display at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho, during a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 11, 2023
The spring semester officially began at the University of Idaho on Wednesday.

Many students are returning to campus for the first time since an arrest was made in the murders of four students.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in November. Their murders set off an intensive manhunt for the killer.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in late December in Pennsylvania. The criminal justice doctoral student at Washington State University waived extradition and moved to the Latah County jail in Idaho last week.

He's been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The probable cause affidavit claims authorities linked DNA evidence from Kohberger to the crime. It also details surveillance footage and cell phone data as evidence.

Kohberger is due in court Thursday for a status conference hearing as attorneys discuss a timeline for how the case will proceed.

Despite a suspect in custody, the University of Idaho still has resources on campus to ensure students feel comfortable and safe. Drop-in counseling is available for students in Moscow. Students can also have a security guard walk them to their destination at any time of the day.

