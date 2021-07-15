Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Video: Firefighters rescue man, two daughters from floodwaters near Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
Golder Ranch Fire District
A man and his two young daughters were rescued from floodwaters near Catalina Wednesday morning.
vlcsnap-2021-07-14-15h42m46s170.png
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 09:38:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man and his two young daughters are safe after they were rescued from floodwaters near Tucson, Arizona, Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Golder Ranch Fire District says its swiftwater rescue crew was dispatched to the Edwin Road crossing of the wash just west of Catalina at around 10 a.m.

The man and two girls were rescued from the roof of their car after it was swept away in the floodwaters near the intersection at Cochise Springs Road.

Spokesperson Adam Jarrold of GRFD says the car was swept down about 20 to 25 yards from the crossing. The three family members were rescued without injuries.

This story was originally published by Sam Radwany at KGUN.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now