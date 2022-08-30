Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Virginia officer rescues hawk trapped in car grill

HAWK2.jpeg
Fairfax County Police Department
HAWK2.jpeg
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 12:55:06-04

Authorities in Virginia say a hawk is recovering after it got caught in a car's grill over the weekend.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they received a call on Saturday from a driver who said a hawk was stuck in its car grill.

Officers said the incident happened near Interstate 66 and Interstate 495.

The department said that a Fairfax County animal protection officer responded and removed the hawk from the vehicle.

The officer then arranged for the bird to be taken to a licensed wildlife rehab center for treatment, the department said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap