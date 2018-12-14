"Attention all shoppers, associates and management... nobody should work here — ever.”

That is what a 17-year-old former Walmart associate said over the intercom at a Walmart location in Grande Prairie in Alberta last week.

Jackson Racicot recorded the moment he quit his job after more than a year with Walmart. He then shared the video with thousands on Facebook, prompting more than 1,000 shares and comments.

Racicot told the Edmonton Journal that he had another job lined up before announcing to everyone in the store that he was quitting. He cited mistreatment of employees as to why he left the job.

"Our managers will make promises and never keep them," Racicot told everyone in the store. "Management will try to save money every step of the way including cutting benefits and a full-time associate down to part-time even though he worked 40 plus hours a week."

“I’ve been a loyal employee here for over a year and a half, and I’m sick of all the bulls----, bogus write-ups, and my job,” he added over the intercom.

In a statement to the Edmonton Journal, Walmart said, "We are aware of the video circulating online and are disappointed by this incident. Respect for all individuals including our associates and customers is a core value at Walmart. We are looking into this matter and will address it internally as required.”

Note: The video contains strong language