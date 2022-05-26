World shows Uvalde support through local flower shop

In a small town like Uvalde, Texas people are used to helping one another. But the worldwide support and comfort is unlike anything most expected following the mass shooting there.

The Flower Patch, one of the local flower shops in Uvalde, is providing comfort through donations and shipments arriving from all over the world.

“It’s overwhelming, but we’re just taking it minute by minute and we’re just going to do our best,” said Kelly Baker, the owner of The Flower Patch.“

It’s the small things people do to share in the grief. People send flowers because it's a common way to show empathy.

People from all over the world are trying to send their love and respect to the family of victims in the mass shooting. Baker said flowers are being donated daily from across the country, and even people from far away places like New Zealand are contributing. Anyone can donate.

“Numerous states, different floral shops, designers, and all of my suppliers,” Baker said. “They are sending us an overwhelming number of flowers and supplies. The designers are volunteering to drive down here and spend weeks with us just to take care of these families. We don’t want to turn anyone away. Anybody who needs flowers, we are making them for them. We just ask in return, if they want to donate, it will go to the families, to the victims.”

For Mary Zavala, who works at The Flower Patch, her hands are full. However, volunteers from all over town have come to help fill orders.

But, the hardest part is when the families of the victims come in.

“I think the people that come in you can feel their pain,” Zavala said. “I think it’s people that come in and cry and they’re just going through so much. The whole day is hard, and it’s been very hard since.”

If you want to help or donate to The Flower Patch, you can do so by calling 830-278-2583