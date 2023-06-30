Navigating Nashville's extravagant July 4th party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With 200,000 people expected downtown for Nashville's Let Freedom Sing celebration, planning ahead is a priority.

Parking options



Nissan Stadium (credit cards only):

Lot E open 24 hours for $15 Lots A-D open at noon for $15 Lot P open at noon for RV parking at a $40 rate

Metro Courthouse: $15 max rate; must exit before 6 a.m. on July 5

Music City Center: special event rates will be posted as you enter the garage

Downtown Library:

Enter before 5 p.m. for a $20 max rate; exit by 5 a.m. on July 5 Enter after 6 p.m. for a $15 max rate; exit by 5 a.m. on July 5

Fifth + Broadway:

11 minute grace period to one hour: $9 One hour to two hours: $17 Two hours to three hours: $25 Three hours to five hours: $35 Five hours to 24 hours: $40



Transportation options



WeGo Star: purchase a round-trip ticket at TicketNashville.com for $15 with a $2 processing fee

WeGo Bus: all routes operate on a Sunday schedule

Access: riders need to schedule trip before 4:30 p.m. on July 3.

Ride share and taxi cab stands: 7th Avenue South and Broadway

Boaters

No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and Korean Veterans Bridge; river closes at 9 p.m.

Pedestrians

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 8 p.m. and will reopen following the event at the discretion of Metro Nashville Police Department.