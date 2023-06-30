Watch Now
Navigating Nashville's extravagant July 4th party

2021 nashville fireworks
WTVF
Let Freedom Sing Fireworks show - 2021
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 12:52:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With 200,000 people expected downtown for Nashville's Let Freedom Sing celebration, planning ahead is a priority.

Parking options

  • Nissan Stadium (credit cards only):
    • Lot E open 24 hours for $15
    • Lots A-D open at noon for $15
    • Lot P open at noon for RV parking at a $40 rate
  • Metro Courthouse: $15 max rate; must exit before 6 a.m. on July 5
  • Music City Center: special event rates will be posted as you enter the garage
  • Downtown Library:
    • Enter before 5 p.m. for a $20 max rate; exit by 5 a.m. on July 5
    • Enter after 6 p.m. for a $15 max rate; exit by 5 a.m. on July 5
  • Fifth + Broadway:
    • 11 minute grace period to one hour: $9
    • One hour to two hours: $17
    • Two hours to three hours: $25
    • Three hours to five hours: $35
    • Five hours to 24 hours: $40

Transportation options

  • WeGo Star: purchase a round-trip ticket at TicketNashville.com for $15 with a $2 processing fee
  • WeGo Bus: all routes operate on a Sunday schedule
  • Access: riders need to schedule trip before 4:30 p.m. on July 3.
  • Ride share and taxi cab stands: 7th Avenue South and Broadway

Boaters
No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and Korean Veterans Bridge; river closes at 9 p.m.

Pedestrians
John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 8 p.m. and will reopen following the event at the discretion of Metro Nashville Police Department.

