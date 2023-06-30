Navigating Nashville's extravagant July 4th party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With 200,000 people expected downtown for Nashville's Let Freedom Sing celebration, planning ahead is a priority.
Parking options
- Nissan Stadium (credit cards only):
- Lot E open 24 hours for $15
- Lots A-D open at noon for $15
- Lot P open at noon for RV parking at a $40 rate
- Metro Courthouse: $15 max rate; must exit before 6 a.m. on July 5
- Music City Center: special event rates will be posted as you enter the garage
- Downtown Library:
- Enter before 5 p.m. for a $20 max rate; exit by 5 a.m. on July 5
- Enter after 6 p.m. for a $15 max rate; exit by 5 a.m. on July 5
- Fifth + Broadway:
- 11 minute grace period to one hour: $9
- One hour to two hours: $17
- Two hours to three hours: $25
- Three hours to five hours: $35
- Five hours to 24 hours: $40
Transportation options
- WeGo Star: purchase a round-trip ticket at TicketNashville.com for $15 with a $2 processing fee
- WeGo Bus: all routes operate on a Sunday schedule
- Access: riders need to schedule trip before 4:30 p.m. on July 3.
- Ride share and taxi cab stands: 7th Avenue South and Broadway
Boaters
No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and Korean Veterans Bridge; river closes at 9 p.m.
Pedestrians
John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 8 p.m. and will reopen following the event at the discretion of Metro Nashville Police Department.