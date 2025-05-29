Navigating nursing school: Local married couple shares last name and new career path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we near the end of May, which is National Nurses Month, we wanted to highlight two people going into the medical field.

Andrew and Andrea Jansen not only share a last name, but last May, they decided to quit their jobs and share a new career path.

After getting married in March 2024, they chose to take an accelerated 16-month nursing program through Marian University at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital West.

"It's like we just got married, what are we doing? We're going to nursing school together!" laughed Andrea Jansen. "But you can do anything for 16 months. You just gotta stay focused on the end goal."

The end goal is coming up — graduation in August.

One year after they started the program, they're about to enter a workforce that desperately needs nurses. But for them, the decision all came down to shared values.

"Working a job that feels meaningless for years...you know you're just doing the same thing over and over. Just having those conversations, like there has to be more to life. What is our calling? Just praying about it," remembered Andrew.

Through hard work and mutual support, they're well on their way to becoming the first couple in the program to graduate together.

"We're here because we want to be a nurse. Not for any other reason. It's just been a bonus that we got to go through it together," concluded Andrea.

