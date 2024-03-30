Navigating Worship services by offering in-person and online church options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many Christian churches, Resurrection Sunday draws a larger than normal crowd. But there’s been a push to get more people back in-person every Sunday after more members started attending service online.

Robert Taylor, administrator, Word of Life Christian Center Internationalsays it's a very important day.

“We believe that Christ was raised from the dead on that day, and we are celebrating that because we believe that that is the reason why we're able to tap into the righteousness of Jesus Christ.”

The church can host about 300 people, though Taylor says on average about 150 members consistently come in-person for Sunday service.

The drop could be because of the pandemic.

A pew research study found that Black Protestants’ monthly church attendance declined 15% from 2019 to 2023.

“We didn't necessarily have the live streaming capability to be able to host a service online when COVID firms hit and so we were struggling," Taylor said.

The same study also showed they were more likely than other groups to worship online or on TV.

Taylor says there are a lot of benefits to worshiping in-person but he understands why some people would rather do it online and they’ve been investing in more technology.

“I think the word is clear that that people are to gather together and fellowship with one another. What I would say though, is that you still want to make sure that people have access to the word," Taylor added.

Because of their online reach, the church has partnered with a company to provide support with developing an app to stay up to date with church events and to access church services.

Taylor wants to keep welcoming people in-person while meeting the congregation's needs, which sometimes means praising from home.

“For people being concerned about drawing people back into the fellowship in person versus online. I think that's great. But the ultimate thing is to make sure that people have a relationship with Christ," Taylor said.

The church's online videos receive hundreds of views, and people from around the world will tune in.

If you would like to join them for their Easter service tomorrow, it starts at 10:30 in the morning.