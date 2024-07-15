Nazi flags and 'pro white' T-shirts: Hate group passes out flyers on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second time in just nearly as many weeks, a hate group stationed themselves in downtown Nashville and passed out flyers against those who were Jewish and in the LGBTQ community.

The group kept passing out flyers that labeled Jewish people as pedophiles and screaming that those who are LGBTQ needed to "get the f—k home." Their shirts read "pro white" on the front. On the back of the shirt, it read "whites against replacement." They stood alongside a Nazi flag and a sign that said Let's Go Brandon, a moniker against President Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden's cabinet is 80% Jewish," one of the group told our camera crew.

Men in the group were raising their arms in the same salute as Nazi soldiers did to Adolf Hitler during his fascist rise of power in the 1930s and 1940s.

"The Holocaust never happened," they told our camera crew.

Those at Third and Broadway identified themselves as the Goyim Defense League, and they are defined as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They are a group that primarily lends their hate to the Jewish community, though the group on Broadway was screaming about the Jewish, LGBTQ and the Black community.

"It's time for white people to stand up for themselves," the group told pedestrians walking by.

We captured a woman who was gay screaming at the group for being out there in front of her child. They screamed at her that she shouldn't have any children.

"My daughter is scared of you!" the woman screamed, who said she had just come out of a restaurant.

Metro Nashville police officers were near the group on Lower Broadway.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville posted on Sunday about hate groups continuing to hand out flyers that show hatred against Jewish people, including Saturday night in Nashville.

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville is disgusted that once again our beloved city has been sullied by antisemitic instigators," Jewish leaders said in a statement. "Last night, a group of roughly 15 Jew-haters handed out antisemitic literature in downtown while spewing loathsome rhetoric. We condemn this activity in the strongest possible way and denounce the perpetrators. Antisemitism — the irrational hatred of Jews — continues to escalate here in Middle Tennessee and around the country (and world). We are in constant contact with local law enforcement and thank them for their hard work and partnership in ensuring that the hateful words being espoused do not turn into violent actions against our community members or institutions."