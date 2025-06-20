NBA rising star Brandon Miller hosts annual basketball camp for children at Cane Ridge HS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the NBA's brightest young stars is giving back to his hometown right here in Middle Tennessee.

Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller is back at his alma mater, Cane Ridge High School, working with kids at his annual youth basketball camp.

Over 100 basketball hopefuls between the ages of 9 and 14 showed up at this year's camp, and Miller says getting an opportunity to give back to his high school and the community of Antioch is a dream come true.

"You don't really see an NBA player come back to Antioch, Tennessee — come to their high school and start camps for kids. You know, it's for them to get better, to learn. So, why not teach them?" said Miller.

Miller, who was the number two overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has a simple message for his campers: Be yourself and, above all, have fun — a motto he says has helped him navigate through the NBA.

"Everybody thinks this game of basketball should be something serious — game every day. But, I think, you know, when you put fun into the game, build a routine every day to just keep having fun with it, with the game that you love...I feel like if you don't have fun with it, why do it?" said Miller.

Among the special guests at this year's camp was Tyrone "Muggsy" Bouges, who starred in the NBA despite being just 5 feet 4 inches tall. Muggsy says he's impressed with how the 22-year-old Miller has taken the initiative to make a difference in his home town.

"Coming back to his hometown, giving these kids this type of experience on this platform — I mean, it's everything. I'm just thankful and grateful that he asked me to come and take part in it," said Bouges.

