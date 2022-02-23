NDOT announces 5-year update to make Nashville more walkable, bikeable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's transportation department has released a five-year plan to improve the city's bikeways and sidewalks.

The "WalknBike 2022" update introduced by the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure was developed with the objectives of building sidewalks 50% faster and 20% cheaper. NDOT said the update was made in coordination with the department's Vision Zero Action Plan.

"We know that sidewalks and bikeways are a crucial part of making Nashville’s streets safer for everyone," said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon. "As we look toward making Vision Zero a reality here, we know that a safe, connected and multimodal street network is key to reducing injuries and fatalities in our city."

According to a statement from NDOT, projects in the update are prioritized on four main factors: Safety of people walking and biking; connectivity to existing networks; equity and the presence of vulnerable communities; access to transit.

"Our job is to deliver on the critical neighborhood infrastructure that Nashvillians need and rely on. It’s the latest example of how we are moving forward on Nashville’s transportation future, with the expertise and keen focus that our local department of transportation provides," said Mayor John Cooper.

The WalknBike plan includes 148 miles of bikeways and 12 miles of sidewalks. It was created using feedback from more than 3,000 residents who participated in a community survey.

