NDOT crews fill 25,000 potholes since January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since January, Mayor Freddie O'Connell said more than 25,000 potholes have been filled on Metro roads. That's with NDOT crews working five days a week.
Funding comes from the city's capital spending plan to make sure at least four crews are out filling potholes all the time.
TDOT is still working week by week to get the interstates fixed.
Crews continue to focus on the East Loop this week on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 in Nashville. Earlier this month, other crews were in Williamson County on 8-40.
For those wondering if the summer heat affects paving operations, TDOT officials said dry and warm conditions are actually preferred.
Drivers that come across a pothole within Metro can submit that to hub.nashville.gov. The mayor said most of the requests are filled within 48 hours. TDOT requests can be submitted here.
