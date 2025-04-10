NDOT is reporting a gas leak near 9th Ave N and Broadway, seek alternate routes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NDOT is reporting a gas leak near 9th Ave N and Broadway on Thursday.

Nashville Fire and Piedmont Gas are both on the scene

At this time, 9th Ave N is blocked and one lane heading Westbound on Broadway is blocked.

