NDOT mobilizes "army" of snowplows ahead of winter weather this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As a winter storm heads our way, there's new insight on how NDOT plans to keep the roads as clear as possible. They're mobilizing an army of plows and thousands of tons of salt to stay ahead of the storm.

The Nashville's Department of Transportation says they have 45 snowplow trucks ready to roll out across more than 5,800 miles of Davidson County roadways. Crews have already stockpiled about 9,000 tons of salt, 100,000 gallons of brine solution, and 40,000 gallons of calcium chloride.

This year, the city added 600 miles of roadway, which means more work. Now they’re treating more than 2,400 miles of priority snow routes every time a storm hits. The city uses a three-tier system to clear the roads. Primary routes like access to downtown, hospitals, and emergency services are done first. Then, crews move to secondary, followed by post-secondary, routes.

They say their top priority is making sure people can get around the central business district and that hospitals and emergency routes are open as soon as possible. Plow operators are told to get as close to the curb as they can, without pushing snow onto sidewalks. Crews usually don’t start plowing until there’s at least two inches of snow on the ground, or if the forecast calls for even more.

