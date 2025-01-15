NDOT, WeGo receive new grants to help upgrade Nolensville, Murfreesboro Pikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville continues to try to improve how we all move around town, the US Department of Transportation has awarded two SMART grants to help NDot and WeGo upgrade two of our major pikes.

NDOT will get $10 million to continue its plan to make Nolensville Pike safer for pedestrians and cyclists using LiDar technology.

WeGo will use nearly 2 million dollars for tech upgrades to help buses run along it's busiest route: Murfreesboro Pike.

AI, automated vehicle location systems and adaptive traffic lights are all part of the plan.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at rebecca.schleicher@newschannel5.com.