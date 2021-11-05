NDOT working to make sidewalks and bikeways safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders want to hear from you on how to improve walking and biking in Music City.

The city has grown at such a fast rate, so they want to make sidewalks and bikeways safer.

Nashvillians will get an opportunity to be a part of sidewalk and bikeway discussions at pop up events, but they can also be heard by participating in an online survey.

The Nashville Department of Transportation just extended the deadline to complete the survey because they want to hear from more people.

The updated WalknBike project includes a robust public engagement process, evaluation of peer and aspirational cities, updated inventory of Davidson County’s sidewalk and bikeways, a comprehensive funding strategy, and new tools to provide easier access to information about implementation and program progress.

The first version of the plan was released in 2017 and is now being updated because of the growth.

According to the state’s dashboard, 113 crashes in Davidson County this year have involved pedestrians — 73 with serious injuries and 40 fatalities.

If you would like to let your voice be heard and take the survey, click here.