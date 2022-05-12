Watch
Near record-breaking heat returns

Nikki-Dee and Lelan's early morning forecast: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Posted at 5:34 AM, May 12, 2022
We are at it again. Near record-breaking heat is back. Afternoon highs will top out around 90° — The record is 92° set back in 1902.

Rain chances continue to stay low. Friday, we could see an isolated shower across the Plateau.

Then Saturday, we will see another chance for afternoon showers/storms. Neither day will be a washout.

Saturday is also race day for the Iroquois Steeplechase! Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s this weekend. Another round of showers is expected late Sunday into Monday. Drier air behind that system will mean less humid conditions next week.

