Nearly 300 Afghan refugees coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 300 Afghan families will be making their way to Nashville over the next few months.

The Taliban control in Afghanistan has many seeking refuge in the United States.

About 150 will be coming through Catholic Charities and about 140 will be coming through the Nashville International Center for Empowerment.

Spokesperson Rick Mussachio of the Diocese of Nashville says the resettlement departments will make sure their basic needs are met and eventually help find them jobs.

"Typically the local resettlement agency works with staff and local volunteers to set up affordable housing for people coming in," said Mussachio. "We have a long history of where refugees are self-sustaining and living their lives within six months of Nashville of arrival."

Organizations like the American Muslim Advisory Council can help with the transition and culture shock.

"Learning how things work in the U.S., there's a lot of differences for the refugees coming in," said executive director Sabina Mohyuddin. "Someone who maybe speaks the language or someone with a similar background, ethnic or religious background, can be very helpful and comforting."

The refugees will not be coming all at once, but rather little by little over the next six months.

If you want to help, you can donate or volunteer with Catholic Charities by click clicking here.

You can also reach out to the American Muslim Advisory Council by email at pr@amactn.com. The organization plans to put together a few donation drives in the future.