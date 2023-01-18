Nearly 60 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are once again asking people to lock up their cars and stop leaving guns unattended.

Officers said so far this year, 67 guns have been stolen in Davidson County, 57 of those have been stolen out of cars — that is 85%.

In 2022 1,378 guns were stolen from cars.

Metro police said this goes hand in hand with car burglaries and theft.

Thirty-three out of 60 cars stolen so far this year were easy targets because the keys were left in the car — 55% of cases reported. This is on track to follow the same trend as last year.

Police want to remind people to never leave their keys in their cars, always lock their cars, and not to leave their guns in the car.

Until the end of June, gun safes do not have a state sales tax, so it would be smart to get one now while they are more affordable.