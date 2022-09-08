Nearly 6K Tennesseans diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022

(WTVF) — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

This year alone, 5,800 Tennesseans have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Survey results from the MENtion It campaign show around one-third of men say they have never been screened for testicular, prostate or bladder cancer, according to WTVF sister station News 5 Cleveland.

Cleveland Clinic runs the annual campaign in an effort to normalize men discussing health issues and taking steps to prevent them.

"Despite having these concerns, the survey reveals many men are not proactive when it comes to their health and knowing their family health history. Fifty-five percent of men say they do not get regular health screenings, and the majority of men do not know their complete family history when it comes to cancers (64%) and urological issues (77%)," the clinic said in a news release.

According to the National Cancer Institute, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States.

"Prostate cancer is most common in older men. In the U.S., about one out of every 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die of it," the NIH said.