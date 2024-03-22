Nearly $81 million in grants will go towards fighting the opioid crisis in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 2,388 people died from an opioid overdose in Tennessee in 2020, the last year the Department of Health has numbers available.

Now Tennessee is working to fight the opioid crisis with new funding for treatment programs and prevention.

Nearly $81 million will be given to organizations across the state to combat the opioid epidemic.

In Nashville, Meharry Medical College is one of them, receiving more than $2 million for four programs. Metro government, Nashville CARES, and Interfaith Dental Clinic of Nashville are also on the list for grants.

In all, Tennessee's Opioid Abatement Council approved of 116 grants to go towards six areas:

Treatment, Recovery and Support, Primary Prevention, Education and Training, Harm Reduction, and Research and Evaluation.

This is the first time the committee is releasing community grants like this.

The funding comes from settlements the state has made with opioid producers, distributors, pharmacies, and marketers that was put into the The Opioid Abatement Trust Fund.

Now the wrongs of those companies will turn into positive action for the people who need it most.

"Seeing money going into the community is as exciting as it gets for me," said Dr. Stephen Loyd, chairman of the Opioid Abatement Council. "The system of care we're putting in now is what will serve Tennesseans for the next two or three decades. So that is the dream. No matter where you touch this, you get the care that's right for you."

The programs funded by these grants will be supported for up to three years.