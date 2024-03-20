Nearly three dozen school systems join suit against social media giants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all care about our children's safety on social media and the effects it can have on their mental health.

That's why we want you to know we're following through on a story we first brought you last year about a lawsuit against several social media companies from one midstate school system.

Now, nearly three dozen other school systems in Tennessee, including Metro Schools, say they're joining the fight.

Last year, the Clarksville Montgomery County school system sued social media companies like Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and others for their role in the mental health issues students who use those platforms face.

Now, nearly 3 dozen school systems in Tennessee have joined similar lawsuits, including Metro Nashville Schools, Wilson County Schools, and school systems in Knoxville and Memphis.

Among other things, the lawsuit asks for controls for student access to social media platforms, as it says social media companies have a responsibility to protect children.

Watch our reporting from last year on the original lawsuit below.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System files lawsuit against major social media companies