Ned Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Famer, 2-time Cup Series champion and longtime broadcaster, dies at 93

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and longtime broadcaster Ned Jarrett has died of natural causes in his home in North Carolina, according to his family. He was 93.

Jarrett was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 after 50 career wins on the sport’s top circuit, including championships in 1961 and 1965. But Jarrett may have been better known by younger NASCAR fans for his broadcasting career.

His son, Dale Jarrett, won the Cup Series in 1999. The Jarretts became the second father-son combination to win Cup championships, following Lee and Richard Petty.

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