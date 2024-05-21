Need a kitchen for your small business? The Nashville Farmers Market has an opportunity for you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is nearly summer at the Nashville Farmers Market, inside you will find a lot of patrons and plenty of spots to eat, but now there is a new addition that opened last month called the Grow Local Commissary.

"The Grow Local Commissary (GLC) is a brand new, rentable shared kitchen space built to help support farmers, bakers, food artisans, and more in crafting value-added products that, in turn, strengthen the local supply chain and provide diversified revenue streams for those small, local businesses," the Nashville Farmers Market's website said.

Six different businesses can work at their respective stations at one time. It was made possible through a grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

It is open 24/7 and costs $25 an hour to rent a station. Some of the equipment does cost extra, but there are a lot of tools to work with at the GLC.

In order to use the space you need to fill out an application, provide documents, and be onboarded.

