Need a prom dress? Minerva's Closet hosting free prom dress giveaway boutique

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Prom season will be here before we know it, and next weekend local students will be able to get glammed up for the big night without worrying about the cost.

Minerva's Closet, is an annual one-day shop, that offers a wide array of dresses and accessories all free of charge.

The event has been cancelled since the pandemic, but this year, volunteers with the Nashville Alumnae Chapter of The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority were determined to bring the boutique experience back.

"You'll have personal shoppers that will help you shop, look for the perfect dress. We also have array of sizes for shoes and dresses. We have accessories to compliment your outfit and your dress. And so everything is free and we welcome all high-schoolers to come out," chair of the Minerva's Closet Committee, Kina Cleveland, said.

Minerva's Closet will be open next Saturday at the Martin Professional Development Center on Fairfax Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students attending will need to bring a high-school I-D.

And it's not too late to donate a gently-used dress. You can find drop-off donations at the Martin Professional Development Center Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.