Need a yard for your dog? There are spaces to rent in Nashville. Here's how.

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amid inflation, some people are renting out their yards to dog owners to make ends meet.

That includes seeing customers Joy Miller, who rents a yard in Madison for her pup, Boss.

“It’s like you’re coming to a park, but it’s in an enclosure, and you don’t have to worry about your dog running away, so that’s an added bonus,” Miller said.

Boss is in training, and he's learning the ropes.

"It is everything, I’ve even been able to bring his trainer out here to help with the training sessions cause he’s still a puppy," Miller said.

This spot is actually Lindsay Lavoie's backyard she rents out through Sniffspot.

"It’s so easy. I love it. Absolutely love it, I didn’t realize how many people were going to be coming," Lavoie said.

As a student, it's a great way to make some extra cash due to inflation.

"It’s been amazing," Lavoie said.

Lavoie said it's popular with tourists and locals who live in apartments and condos.

"I know some people who come to visit, they look for a Sniffspot because they’re cooped up in a hotel with their dog, and they come here to have them play," she said.

Hosts usually charge $5-15 an hour per dog, and there are also memberships.

"They get a discount," Lavoie said.

Lindsay brought out her own dog, Bandit, to play with Boss.

Eventually, they both got tired and were ready to chill.

"His energy — definitely by the time he leaves here — is good and tired, so is his temperament for the rest of the day. I feel like he’s mellowed out," Miller said.

You can sign up or learn more here.