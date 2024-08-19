Need help? Here are some ways to keep your child safe online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This past May the Bipartisan REPORT Act was signed into law, along with the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) which passed. This will help you with what to watch when your children are using social platforms.

The Senate approved the KOSHA legislation last month. Both efforts were sponsored by Tennessee's senior Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood.

It allows parents to hold all the big tech accountable for what goes on their platform. This includes Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With technology consistency improving, kids are spending more time on their devices. Studies show that on average a kid could spend up to almost six hours looking at a screen, which can lead to social media addiction.

However, we have some helpful tips to ensure you are doing your best to protect your child from the dangers of social media.

The first thing to do is to make sure of is that your children's information remains private and not make their profile Public. Also, look at the parental control options on all the platforms they use to help moderate what your child sees and to make sure they do not share important information online such as their full name, home address, or school name.

You will not be able to protect your kid from everything on social media fully, however teaching them what to look out for to protect them from predators, drug dealers, and others who are trying to bring them harm will go a long way in keeping them safe.