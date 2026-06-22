Need help navigating the college admission process? Vanderbilt University is here to help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School may be out for the summer, but for rising high school seniors with their eyes on college, this is a critical time to prepare.

That's why Carrie Sharp talked with folks at Vanderbilt University who want to help families navigate the admission process - and are hosting a series of free workshops that you should know about.

She talked with Derek Nido from the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at Vanderbilt about what the workshops will go over for students and families.

"We're going to cover the college fit process and finding the right college for you, helping to build your college list, touch on financial aid as well and application requirements.....the general things you might need to apply to college."

To enroll in those workshops, click here. The first event is coming up on June 23 at Nashville Public Library's Bordeaux Branch at 1:30 PM.

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