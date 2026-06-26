Need legal help? Here’s where to find support for tenant rights, evictions, and other civil legal issues

If you need legal help, there are free and low-cost resources available across Tennessee for a wide range of civil issues. Below are some places to start, including organizations that help with housing disputes, family law matters, consumer issues, benefits, and other legal concerns.



Legal aid organizations The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands provides free legal help to qualifying residents in 48 counties facing civil legal issues, including evictions, family law, benefits, consumer problems, and other non-criminal matters. When the organization cannot take a case, staff may still provide information, self-help resources, or referrals to other legal services.

Virtual legal advice Tennessee Free Legal Answers is a virtual legal advice clinic in which qualifying users post civil legal questions at no cost to be answered by pro bono attorneys licensed in their state. You can take a free Legal Wellness Check-Up if you're unsure about your legal needs.

Hotline for seniors Help4TN’s free senior helpline may be able to answer your legal questions. Attorneys offer free confidential legal advice and information to all persons 60 and above regardless of income or assets. The phone number to call is 844-HELP4TN (844-435-7486).

Legal assistance for service members U.S. Armed Forces Legal Assistance provides free, confidential legal services to active-duty service members, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. Assistance may include help with wills and estate planning, family law matters such as divorce and child custody, powers of attorney, and other civil legal issues.



