Need money for summer lunches while school is out? This Summer EBT program could help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When school is out, we know it can be difficult to keep providing the lunchtime meals you get so used to the school offering when its in session.

There's a program that can help!

It's called the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT). It's a federally funded food assistance program that provides nutrition benefits to eligible school-aged kids during the summer months when there's no school.

How does it work?

You get the benefits with a Summer EBT card that can be used to purchase groceries. It is $40 for every child, all distributed at the same time for a total of $120. The benefits are distributed in June. Student who complete the application will receive approval by May 31, and the EBT cards will be mailed to the address listed in the parent portal. You can check the amount of money on your card online.

Who is eligible?

Tennessee children who...



Participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Families First (TANF), or TennCare (Medicaid) during the 2023-24 academic year are automatically eligible and do not need to apply.

National School Lunch Program Eligibility: Children who applied and were approved for reduced price or free meals at NSLP during the 2023-24 academic year are automatically eligible and do not need to apply.

If neither of the above is true, then you can apply online and applications will be approved based on certain income guidelines.

How do I apply?

There is a Summer EBT parent portal that allows you to easily check your child's eligibility for the program. You can log in or create an account at the link.

If you have any other questions about the program, you can visit their website.