Need shots before your kid heads to school? Metro Health can help with that.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will host shot clinics for shots needed for students before they enter the school year.

Families are encouraged to bring the student’s vaccination records to the clinic. Students who are uninsured, have healthcare coverage that does not cover immunizations and those covered by TennCare are eligible to receive their immunizations

Those with children entering kindergarten, seventh grade or Metro Nashville Public Schools for the first time are encouraged to make an appointment now by calling the location where you will visit.

The department will host a vaccination event for seventh graders July 23. Seventh grade students are required to have the Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster (TDAP) shot prior to the beginning of school.

MPHD will also be adding extended hours for back-to-school shot clinics at the Lentz Public Health Center, East Health Center and Woodbine Health Center.

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Ave

615-340-5607

Aug. 1 – Aug. 26

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

East Public Health Center

1015 East Trinity Lane

615-862-7916

Aug. 3 – Aug. 24

Wednesdays only: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel Ave

615-862-7940

Aug. 8 – Aug. 16

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

