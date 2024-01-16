Need to drive in this bitter cold? Make sure you have this in your car.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the best advice in this bitterly cold weather is to still stay home Tuesday, you may need to get to work or to the store.

The American Red Cross has this advice just in case:

Stay off the road if possible during severe weather. If you must drive in winter weather, follow these tips:



If you must go out during a winter storm, use public transportation if possible.



Keep these items in your vehicle:

A windshield scraper and small broom. A small sack of sand for generating traction under wheels and a set of tire chains or traction mats. Matches in a waterproof container. A brightly colored (preferably red) cloth to tie to the antenna

An emergency supply kit, including warm clothing.

Keep your vehicle’s gas tank full so you can leave right away in an emergency and to keep the fuel line from freezing.



Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.



Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.



Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.



Don’t pass snow plows.



Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

If you become stranded:



Stay in the vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100 yards (91 meters). You can quickly become disoriented and confused in blowing snow.



Display a trouble sign to indicate you need help. Hang a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) on the radio antenna and raise the hood after snow stops falling.



Run the engine occasionally to keep warm. Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour (or five minutes every half hour). Running the engine for only short periods reduces the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and conserves fuel. Use the heater while the engine is running. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.



Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen