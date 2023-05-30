Need to keep your kids busy this summer? This program can offer a free option!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's officially summer for a lot of kids, and now comes the challenge of how to keep them entertained over the next few months.

We know finding something for kids to do can be difficult and pricey, but this program for low-income families allows them to get into places cheaper or even free. It is called Museum for All.

"The cost of museum admission can be a barrier for many low-income families. Participating museums provide reduced admission, ranging from free to $3.00, to visitors presenting their EBT card. This reduced rate is available during all normal operating hours to up to four individuals per EBT card. With a year-round open door policy, Museums for All invites low-income visitors to feel welcome at cultural institutions," the program's website said.

There are multiple museums in Nashville that are part of this: The Adventure Science Center, the Frist Art Museum and Cheekwood.

More than 1000 museums nationwide are a part of the Museums for All program.

"It is open to participation by any type of museum — including art, history, natural history/anthropology, and general museums, children’s museums, science centers, planetariums, nature centers, historic houses/sites, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and arboretums," the program's website said.

You can find all participating museums here.